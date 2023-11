Ryan Sheehan Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Police have arrested a man accused of being physically violent toward an Uber driver in Cape Coral.

On Tuesday, at around 1:10 a.m., Cape Coral police officers responded to a disturbance at the 7-Eleven on 345 Cape Coral Parkway East.

While on the way to 7-Eleven, officers were advised that a passenger was trying to fight his Uber driver.

The Uber driver said he was transporting 40-year-old Ryan Sheehan.

While the driver was taking Sheehan to his destination, Sheehan became angry and aggressive towards him, stating he wanted to fight the Uber driver because he thought he was going the wrong way.

The driver said that Sheehan started grabbing him while driving. He then pulled over to the 7-Eleven to get away from Sheehan and to alert an employee to call 911.

When officers arrived on the scene, they tried to contact Sheehan, who was leaving the 7-Eleven with two sandwiches in his hands.

Sheehan did not listen to the officers and attempted to walk toward the Uber driver. Officers then physically detained Sheehan.

Police also found that Sheehan walked out of the store with two sandwiches he did not pay for.

7-Eleven employees said that Sheehan seemed very intoxicated and caused a disruption in their store.

Sheehan is charged with battery, petit theft, disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.