Nearly two dozen Charlotte County government, school board and nonprofit leaders addressed the county’s legislative delegation Monday at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association. They requested funding and support ahead of the 2024 Florida Legislative Session for various projects to maintain services and improve quality of life for residents.

State Sen. Ben Albritton and Reps. Michael Grant and Spencer Roach listened as nearly two dozen officials stepped up to the microphone.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.