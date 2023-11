Samba, and her handler, Erica Stamborski, are part of the School Resource K-9 unit and will be in Lake County Schools starting in 2024. Credit: Fox35

E-cigarette usage among children has grown into a substantial problem, with approximately 1.3 million teenagers and young adults reporting vaping this year.

Side effects can cause anxiety, depression, lung damage and sleep problems after prolong usage.

Vape usage has become prominent in public schools as students will often sneak in the e-cigarette into bathrooms.

One district in Lake County, Orlando approved a method to help reduce the use of vapes in schools.

$63,000 in funding has been approved for K9 training to sniff out THC, nicotine and e-cigarettes.

Samba, a one-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance of the local middle and high schools in 2024.

For preventative measures, Lee County Schools installed a weapon detector system earlier this year and claims that the detectors can also spot vapes when students enter the school.