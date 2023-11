Ron and Pam Spering’s Marco Island home transforms this time of year into what people call the “Christmas House.”

“It just gets bigger and bigger and bigger. You know, at one point, we moved houses to get more land,” said Ron.

That’s dedication. Every year, the husband and wife place thousands of lights all over their house to make it among the most festive anywhere.

“My mom and dad always went overboard as a kid. And, you know, one thing, it’s an acceptable way for part of me to stay six years old,” Ron said.

This year, the lights will shine even brighter.

“I always wait until after Halloween, but because of the accident, I started like a week or two sooner,” said Ron.

While driving along I-75 last spring, Ron lost consciousness behind the wheel, veered off the road and nearly died. Doctors blamed a faulty heart valve.

“Back in April, especially, I had no idea if he was gonna make it or not come through,” said Pam.

Ron has little memory of the crash and spent four months recovering. But through it all, Ron told WINK News two things kept him going: his family and Christmas.

“My parents would take us around to see other overly decorated homes and stuff,” Ron said. “I thought to myself, I’m going to do that one day.”

And now, his passion not only brings joy to people but also helps others in need. Ron and Pam asked people who come to see his house to donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. They told me over the years, they’ve raised more than $50,000.

“We have a lot to be thankful this Thanksgiving, especially being together,” said Pam.

And as long as they’re together, you can bet the Christmas house will always shine this time of year.