Collier County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have found a missing boy with autism safe.

Peterson Francois, 11, had been last seen at 9:40 a.m., Wednesday, when he was walking in the area of Whistler’s Cove Boulevard and U.S. 41 East.

Police noted that this child was autistic and nonverbal.

The sheriff’s office sent a helicopter and had boots on the ground actively searching for this boy.

By 1:45 p.m., the sheriff shared via social media that the child was found safe.