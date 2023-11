A fatal crash at the intersection of West Terry Street and Richview Court in Bonita Springs has ended in road closures.

The road has been blocked east- and westbound along West Terry Street by a large Lee County deputy vehicle presence.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck around 7 p.m.

This is an active investigation and WINK News will update this article with new information as it is found.