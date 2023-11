Jorge Delgado Fonseca, 48. Credit: Cape Coral Police Department

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man following an alleged shooting on Skyline Boulevard.

CCPD responded on Nov. 5 at around 2:43 a.m., to the 2800 block of Skyline Boulevard, where officers found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Officers applied a tourniquet on the scene due to the severity of the wound. The victim was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to CCPD, Jorge Delgado Fonseca, 48, was identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Fonseca was later located by the Miami-Dade Police Department after attempting to evade authorities via boat.

Fonseca faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition with a firearm.