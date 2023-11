The Charlotte County Sheriff and Fire Departments are investigating a deadly house fire that occurred in Punta Gorda.

CCSO and CCFD responded to the house fire located at 26380 Asuncion Dr, east of Kings Highway at approximately 12:45 a.m., Thursday.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell during a brief update video on Facebook.

Prummell reports that four people were present inside the home. According to CCSO, an altercation between three of the people occurred.

Prummell reports that the three people were transported to local hospital for injuries and smoke inhalation.

CCSO discovered one deceased person, believed to be the four person within the home. Deputies believe that the deceased was the cause of the house fire.

The state fire marshal has been called to help investigate the cause of the fire.

Deputies are still investigating the cause of the altercation and fire.