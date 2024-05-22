WINK News

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office retired K-9 dies

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Retired K-9 Wiley Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of their beloved retired K-9 Wiley.

The announcement of Wiley’s passing came Tuesday.

He was assigned to Cpl. Shaun Baras in January 2013 and served for over six years until he retired in April 2019.

Following his retirement, Wiley lived with Baras’ family, who were by his side when his life slipped away on Friday.

The sheriff’s office expressed their gratitude for Wiley’s many years of service.

