The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and dry Friday in Southwest Florida with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 95 – 100°.

WINK Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Looking ahead, Friday will be a mainly hot and dry afternoon as we’ll stay dry along the coast. There is a chance of inland storms for this evening.”

Maloch then mentions that going into this Memorial Day weekend, we can expect hot and humid conditions, leading to hotter “feels like” temperatures.

Friday morning is beginning to be milder and more humid, with temperatures in the 70s.

Mainly dry conditions are expected for Friday with only a few storms popping up inland this afternoon and evening.

Friday is going to feel a bit hotter as well, with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Temperatures will start in the mid-70s on Saturday morning.

We’ll have more humidity in place this weekend which means “feels like” temperatures will be hotter through the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-90s, with those “feels like” temperatures ranging from 97 to 103°.

Saturday will be mainly dry, with a few storms, possibly inland in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday: Dry and mild Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will be hot once again and in the mid to upper 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 99 – 104°.

Expect a dry Sunday with only a stray shower and storm popping up in the afternoon.

The Weather Authority is watching an area of showers and storms in the Southwestern Atlantic and a couple of hundred miles to the northeast of the central Bahamas.

An area of low pressure is expected to form within this system roughly halfway between Bermuda and Hispaniola on Friday afternoon.

Although environmental conditions are not conducive, some slight subtropical or tropical development is possible over the next few days while the system moves northeastward.

There remains a 10% chance of formation within the next 48 hours and seven days.

Southwest Florida will not be impacted, regardless of any development.