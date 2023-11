A line was seen forming at the Salvation Army on Edison Avenue, all so people could enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal.

Volunteers are prepared to serve 250 people at the Salvation Army in Fort Myers with all the Thanksgiving favorites such as turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, not to mention many pies.

At noon, Thursday, they were seen feeding all the residents, and community members were just beginning to file in.

A family who just moved to Southwest Florida from Wisconsin two weeks ago said they couldn’t be more thankful to be here today.

The volunteers said the most important thing they were serving up was a healthy dose of community love.

The Thanksgiving meal at Salvation Army took place from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., and everyone was welcome.