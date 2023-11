Credit: WINK News.

A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be happening at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, bringing seasonal holiday cheer to Southwest Florida.

According to the Fort Myers Woman’s Community Club, the official Christmas tree lighting ceremony will happen at 7 p.m. on Friday in downtown Fort Myers.

After the ceremony, the FMCCC is set to showcase “I’ll Be Home For Christmas… If Only In My Dreams,” to pay homage and show respect to the United States military, followed by a dazzling light show.

More than 20 holiday windows, all decorated by club members, will be featured during the event.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

