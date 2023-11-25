Man caught who hit woman and 4-year-old with truck in Immokalee

A hit-and-run crash left two hospitalized in Immokalee Friday night.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said a driver hit a 40-year-old woman and a four-year-old child on South Ninth Street outside a carnival at Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Both victims were flown to Gulf Coast Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver who hit the woman and child, Noel Delarosa, was located by deputies and Florida Highway Patrol after fleeing the scene. Delarosa was arrested for DUI, cocaine possession and leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries.