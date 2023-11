A cold front is on its way to Southwest Florida. We will feel temperatures drop as it moves through Monday evening. Tuesday will reach the lower 70s.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday night this week. A perfect time to air out the house and possibly bring some temperature-sensitive plants inside.

We will quickly warm up into the upper 70s by Thursday afternoon and then back to above-average temperatures by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, in the tropics, nothing is expected to develop into an area of concern over the next 7 days. Hurricane season will end Nov. 30.