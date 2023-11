At Platinum Dry Cleaners, brothers and co-owners Chris and Craig Bamberg this year invested more than a quarter of a million dollars in robotic technology to modernize their business and reallocate what they deemed to be their most important asset—employees.

This year, the Bambergs spent about $200,000 for a custom-built, Italian machine, known as the Giulietta. They now have automated plastic wrapping of their cleaned clothing, allowing the brothers to move two employees who previously did that task to quality control positions.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.