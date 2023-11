Dozens of people packed the Charlotte County Commission meeting Tuesday to stand up for a small business on Englewood Beach.

The Beach Guy has been renting chairs and umbrellas on Englewood Beach for years, but the county recently accepted bids from other companies to come in and take over.

Now, some locals fear that the Beach Guy will get pushed out.

“The people at Englewood Beach want the Beach Guy there,” said an attendee of the meeting. “Anybody can rent chairs and umbrellas. They are not there because of that. This man has made that beach.”

As a result of the debate, the county decided to allow all bidders, including the Beach Guy, to present their plans at a future meeting.

Then, they will decide who will be the vendor.