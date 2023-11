Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Many people wanting to participate in Giving Tuesday may want clarity on where their donated dollars are going.

Organizations like Charity Watch and Charity Navigator are tools people can use to know where their money is going.

According to the Charity Watch website, they are the only independent charity watchdog in the United States. The organization spends thousands of hours recording analyses of charities and then grades them on a scale between A+ and F.

Click here to learn more about the Charity Watch rating process.

Charity Navigator is an organization people can use to optimize donations, ensuring they make the most of the donated dollars. Make a difference this #GivingTuesday! Turn your compassion into action by visiting our dedicated charity lists, donor resources, and Giving Basket tool to help guide your giving strategy. Tap the link for ways to make a charitable impact this season: https://t.co/2XVvDTZsso. pic.twitter.com/i0hASb5jfS — Charity Navigator (@CharityNav) November 28, 2023

Charity Navigator also shows ways donors can aid charities in ways other than giving them money.

Click here to learn more about Charity Navigator and how it finds charities.