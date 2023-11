Douglas Stonis mugshot. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly driving drunk and destroying the front staircase of a home in Englewood.

On Saturday, CCSO responded to a call regarding a silver Toyota 4-Runner speeding up and down Bocilla Drive.

According to deputies, the driver, identified as Douglas Stonis, 61, then drove into the driveway of the caller’s home. Stonis then tried driving directly into the building, impacting the staircase and stilts.

After crashing into the home, Stonis pulled out of the victims’ driveway and into the street, eventually crashing into a parked black Cadillac SUV, CCSO reported.

Deputies said Stonis yelled at bystanders claiming that he was going to “kill her” and then himself, before retreating into his home.

The woman Stonis was referring to is a co-trustee in an estate on 431 Bocilla Dr. The woman was seeking to sell the residence. However, Stonis did not want to leave it.

Stonis became irate with the situation, which officers believed triggered his outburst.

Deputies said the woman fears for her safety, as Stonis owns numerous weapons.

Upon his arrest, officers found a bottle of whiskey located next to the staircase Stonis allegedly hit.

After medical examination at Shore Point Health, Stonis was transported to Charlotte County Jail on charges of DUI and DUI damage to property.