Loud jets taking off day and night are causing headaches for people who live in one area.

Naples Airport could soon be relocating after years of complaints.

“We can’t even talk when the planes are flying in. You have to stop the conversation,” said Teresa Bacchi, who lives near the airport.

There’s no price tag yet. The Naples Airport board approved spending more than $400,000 just to study whether it’s worth relocating.

The study will take six to nine months. Then, we’ll know more.

“When the airport was originally built in the 1940s, this was way outside of town,” said Zach Burch, Naples Airport Communications Manager. “We were in a swampy area where no one could imagine that there would ever be homes or businesses, and obviously, over the last 80 years, that has changed.”

Seeing and hearing those planes and not being able to use them rubs nearby resident Ana Brimmer the wrong way. Maybe a new Naples Airport could offer more flights?

“I would like to see that there is a public airport because I have to travel to Miami, and it’s two hours and a half to go to the airport, so it’ll be nice if we will have a better airport here in naples,” she said.

In addition to cost, the question is where they could possibly move the airport to.

They need at least 700 acres.

When the study gets underway, public feedback is welcome.