It’s not just starting to feel a lot like Christmas, but it sounds like it, too! The Salvation Army is back with its longstanding red kettle campaign.

You don’t need cash to answer the bell. Most of the Salvation Army kettles this year have QR codes. You can scan them with your phone, donate what you can afford and go.

When you see 17-year-old volunteer Ketsia Poff ringing her bell, telling you “Merry Christmas,” and laughing her one-of-a-kind laugh, it’s almost impossible to pass her by, and people don’t. They put cash in her Salvation Army red kettle.

Poff’s happiness is contagious. She said she has a lot to smile about and a lot of reasons to help give back to the Salvation Army each and every Christmas.

“We love serving, and we just want to bring people up and make this a better place, just care so much for others,” she said.

Ten years ago, two missionaries went to Haiti with the Salvation Army. They met 7-year-old Poff

and decided to adopt her.

“I drove in a car. I didn’t know anything about a car. I was scared,” she said.

Now, those two missionaries are her mom and dad. Poff said she knows what it means to be thankful for what you have.

“There are kids that don’t have any gifts, and they don’t have any presents,” she said.

Ten years ago, she was that child who had nothing, but you can bet she still smiled and laughed a lot because Poff believes happiness lives in her heart, especially when she’s sharing it with those who need it most.

“I like seeing people happy. I like the smiles on their faces,” she said.

The Salvation Army hopes to raise half a million dollars this holiday season. The need is that great.

If getting out of the house to scan a QR code is still too old school for you, you can also go online to the Salvation Army’s website and donate there.