Children with cognitive conditions are known to wander off which can be life-threatening.

A tracking tool being used by Southwest Florida authorities helps them find the exact location of a missing person when they are reported as missing.

A battery-operated ID bracelet is used on people with cognitive disabilities who are prone to wandering unaccompanied by caregivers.

Several county sheriff’s offices offer free tracking bracelets for families of cognitive disabilities people:

The Charlotte and Collier County Sheriff’s Office offers the bracelet through Project Lifesaver.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office offers the tool through the ReUnite program.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Project Safe Encounter

The bracelet emits a tracking signal for the local police departments to track and locate the wandering person.

The tool comes into great use for children who cannot speak.

LCSO will also deploy bloodhounds and drones, along with scent kits to help locate missing people.