Keeping money in your wallet while buying gifts for your loved ones this holiday season doesn’t have to be difficult. There are tons of cash back apps, websites and browser extensions that put dollars back in your pocket after you spend.

Whether you are shopping online or in store, there’s a cash back app, website or browser extension to help you get through your holiday shopping list. All you have to do is download the app or browser extension to your phone or computer, sign up for a free account, then check them for offers before you shop. Woman shops online, CREDIT: WINK News

Rakuten is a website and a browser extension. It offers a certain percentage of money you spend online at a particular store. RetailMeNot is a similar website with similar discounts and stores.

Browser extensions Honey and Capital One Shopping both automatically browse the internet for promo codes and coupons online and punch them in for you at checkout.

Keepa, Camelcamelcamel/The Camelizer all track product prices on Amazon so you can see if a price they claim to be a steal is actually a deal. You can also sign up for alerts when an item drops to the amount you’re willing to spend. Honey and Capital One are both browser extensions

Groupon‘s website and app offer local experiences, activities and products at a discount. Right now you can get a membership to wholesale clubs like BJ’s, Sam’s and Costco at a fraction of the normal price.

As for groceries, The app ibotta allows you to upload your receipt to get some change back on certain things you buy. Fetch and Checkout 51 are similar apps. You can browse the weekly digital flyers from stores near you on the Flipp app.