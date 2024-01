The fisherman who jumped into action saving eight people after the boat flipped is speaking exclusively with WINK News.

The boat capsized on the Myakka River in El Jobean on Monday afternoon.

“I was just out in the bay fishing. I saw that boat go by me, and I don’t know … a few seconds later, I look over and they’re upside down,” said Scott Taylor.

Taylor, who was simply out for a cruise, rushed to help when the boat tipped over at sea.

“I think they were in shock,” said Taylor. “A lot of them were hurt pretty bad, so we’re just trying to get to safety and get medical treatment.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the 39-foot vessel capsized in the Myakka River after hitting a sandbar.

“I just figured I would just go ahead and help, do whatever I can try to get him out of the water. It was really cold,” said Taylor. “Want to make sure everybody was safe and made it home to their families.”

Charlotte County Fire and EMS quickly responded to what was happening.

According to FWC, one person was seriously hurt.

Taylor said he did not expect to save people when he set off that day.

“I was just going for a test run for the new year, and I guess I was at the right place at the right time,” he said.