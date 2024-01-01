WINK News

Watch Now

6 passengers transported after 39-foot boating vessel flipped

Writer: Rachel Murphy
Published: Updated:
fishing pier closed
The El Jobean Fishing Pier in Port Charlotte (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

An active investigation is underway after a 39-foot boating vessel flipped with seven passengers on board along the area of El Jobean.

The Florida, Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating the boating accident that transpired Monday afternoon.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said boaters were transported by a fireboat to a nearby marina. Six of the seven passengers were transported to a local medical facility for evaluation, according to FWC.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article with more information as it is found.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.