WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking a cooler day in the Southwest Florida area for this Tuesday afternoon.

The afternoon high temperature will be around 68° in Fort Myers, which will mark it as the coolest day in 305 days.

Believe it or not, last winter featured only 6 days with temperatures below 70°. Unfortunately, days below 70° are becoming rarer due to the warming we have seen across Southwest Florida.

Climate Central, an independent group of scientists and communicators who research and report the facts about our changing climate and how it affects people’s lives, shows we’ve seen 19 more days with temperatures above normal in Southwest Florida since 1970.

What the weather forecast will be for the next three days:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and chilly morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s through 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy afternoon with a stray shower possible. Temperatures stay rather cool today with highs in the mid-upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and colder start. Morning lows will be in the mid-upper 40s inland and lower 50s along the coast. Partly cloudy and beautiful afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool morning. Lows in the upper 40s and low-mid 50s. Sun and clouds for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s – low 80s.

Tropics:

A tropical system formation is not expected during the next 7 days. Hurricane season ends Friday.

