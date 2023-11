Credit: The Weather Authority

WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking a cold front approaching the Southwest Florida area for this Monday afternoon.

What to expect for the next three days:

Monday: Mostly cloudy, mild and humid morning. A cold front is moving through the Southwest Florida area Monday morning. The cold front will bring less humid conditions our way for the afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 70s/ 80.

Tuesday: Mostly clear and cooler start. Morning lows in the low – mid 50s. Partly cloudy afternoon, dry and cool. Highs in the upper 60 – lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly clear and cold start for some. Morning lows in the mid-upper 40s inland and lower 50s along the coast. Partly cloudy and beautiful afternoon. Highs in the lower – mid 70s.

Tropics:

A tropical system formation is not expected during the next 7 days. Hurricane season ends Friday.

