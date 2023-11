Collier County’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee recommended approval Tuesday of the use of surtax funds for two workforce housing projects in the county.

In 2018, Collier voters approved a surtax to fund capital improvement projects, including workforce housing, which received $20 million from the 1-cent tax. The money, which has yet to be spent, can only be used to purchase land.

