The First Baptist Lions are on the prowl for a repeat state title, but this First Baptist team looks a bit different than last year’s team because so many guys graduated.

“We may not be the biggest team, but we’re tough and we play good football,” FBA senior linebacker Tommy Cusick said.

Linebacker Tommy Cusick returned to defend his team’s title.

He was on the field when the Lions beat Trinity Catholic in the state championship game and he’ll be on the field when they meet again Friday in the state semis.

“They’re coming,” Cusick said. “They want revenge, but we’re gonna show them who we are, and we’re gonna play our toughest.”

Many of last year’s key players may be gone, but the Lions replaced them with talented new additions.

Like ESPN four star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr.

He believes this team will win it all.

“They got heartbroken when we beat them in the state championship so I think they want to come back for revenge and we can’t let them have that,” Watkins Jr. said.

Head Coach Billy Sparacio emphasized Watkins’ point.

He told me doing the little things will be key for this First Baptist squad to take down Trinity.

“When you play a team that is as well coached, a team that has all the experience and they’ve played a very, very difficult schedule you can’t make mistakes versus a school like that and expect to win so we’ve got to make sure that we don’t do anything to hurt ourselves,” Sparacio said.

