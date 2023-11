CREDIT: CAPE CORAL FIRE DEPARTMENT

Some Cape Coral residents are concerned after seeing dark smoke billowing into the air, leaving them wondering what is happening.

According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, the Florida Forest Service is conducting a 658-acre controlled burn in the Yucca Pends Preserve.

If the FFS needs any assistance, crews from the Cape Coral Fire Department are available.

Below is a map showing where the controlled burn is happening. CREDIT: CAPE CORAL FIRE DEPARTMENT

Click here for more information about controlled burns from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.