Credit: Crime Stoppers

Two men who went on a crime spree throughout East Lehigh Acres burglarizing seven cars are wanted by the authorities.

On Nov. 14, at around 2:40 a.m., the two suspects stole a red/maroon Kia Telluride from a residence on Urbana Street.

They were caught on camera at one of the scenes.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the Kia was recovered later that day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.