WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking a return to normal temperatures in the Southwest Florida area for this Thursday afternoon.

Here is what to expect for the next three days:

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool morning. Temperatures are starting in the mid 50s. We’ll see sun and clouds for the afternoon with warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s – low 80s. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon going into a mostly cloudy evening.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy day. Warmer afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers will be possible Friday afternoon through the evening.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy sky with stray showers in the afternoon and evening. Dew point temperatures will be on the rise so it will feel a tad more humid Saturday afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tropics:

Today is the last day of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season!

The 2023 Season was the 4th most active season with 20 storms. Luckily, the majority of those storms stayed well offshore of the United States.

Hurricane Idalia was the only hurricane to impact the United States and Tropical Storm Ophelia was the only Tropical Storm to impact the United States.

Even though we were rather lucky this year, the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season featured 3 hurricanes that rapidly intensified – Hurricane Franklin, Hurricane Idalia and Hurricane Lee.

This trend in rapidly intensifying storms is something we need account for and prepare for in future hurricane seasons.

