Francis Daniel Gannon, 25. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for the illegal possession of a firearm while being a convicted criminal.

LCSO arrested Francis Daniel Gannon, 25 after deputies were called to a Rib City located on 13181 North Cleveland Ave in Fort Myers on Thursday.

According to LCSO, a woman was found at the restaurant with a gunshot wound to her right forearm and bicep. She was later transported to the Gulf Coast Medical Center for treatment.

While being interviewed by detectives, the victim claimed to have been staying at a nearby motel for the past three months with Gannon.

The victim reported leaving the motel to purchase a vape, where she discovered blood running down her right arm. She noticed the gunshot wound and then proceeded to run back to her motel to locate a belt to wrap around her arm, LCSO reported.

The victim claimed she was unaware of who shot her but assumed it was a targeted drive-by shooting due to her hearing a nearby car screeching its tires.

During an interview with deputies, the victim claimed neither she nor Gannon owned firearms.

LCSO reported that the two had prior engagements with deputies related to domestic violence for which Gannon had been arrested.

Deputies found inconsistencies in the victims’ story, prompting them to obtain a search warrant for the motel room.

Ammunition and a firearm were openly found in the room.

Gannon was then arrested for possession of a firearm while being a convicted criminal.