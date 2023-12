CREDIT: City of Naples

Parking in downtown naples can sometimes be a pain.

“The town has grown, the community has grown significantly, and parking has gotten more and more difficult,” said John Amell from Naples.

“Well, because everybody wants to come to fifth. They all want to come to the restaurants and enjoy themselves,” said BJ LaPietra from Naples.

That’s why the city of Naples unanimously approved the final site plans for a $16 million parking garage in June.

“I think it’s great, because they’re all fighting for parking spots around here,” LaPietra said.

The goal? To relieve traffic congestion downtown.

“Does it fit in with the culture of the community? That would be my only question,” said Amell.

The three-story, four-level parking garage will be built on the south side of first avenue and west of Goodlette-Frank Road, next to the Naples Square planned development.

“I think it’s good for the people to walk a little,” stated LaPietra.

“I would question that. If it’s, it’s not convenient, people will not drive there and try and find a way here,” said Amell.

The city will be partnering with Gulfshore Playhouse to support its new $60 million venue by providing valet spaces on the top floor of the garage during showtimes.

Amell agrees parking downtown can be an issue, but has a lot of questions.

“Like I said before, how does it fit in with the community? Is it imbalance with what the community is trying to project from an image perspective? And if it is, the 16 million would probably be worthwhile,” he said.

The city of Naples said a groundbreaking was supposed to happen this month, but it’s been cancelled for now and will be rescheduled.

The parking garage is expected to be completed by December 31, 2024.