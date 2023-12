Photo by Tim Mossholder on Pexels.com

The Collier County courthouse is temporarily closed due to a water main break.

According to reports, a bathroom pipe burst on Friday, leading to some flooding in the Collier County courthouse.

Courtrooms will not hold proceedings except for first appearance and detention hearings.

Clerk services are available on the Collier Clerk website and at satellite offices.

Here is a list of the Collier County satellite offices:

Airport Road DMV, located at 725 Airport Rd. South. in Naples

Eagle Creek, located at 6654 Collier Blvd. in Naples

Everglades City Hall, located at 102 Copeland Ave. North in Everglades City

Golden Gate, located at 4715 Golden Gate Pkwy. in Naples

Heritage Bay, located at 15450 Collier Blvd. in Naples

Immokalee Courthouse, located at 106 South First St. in Immokalee

Marco Island, located at 50 Bald Eagle Dr. in Marco Island

North Collier Government Services Center, located at 2335 Orange Blossom Drive in Naples

Normal operations are anticipated to resume on Monday.