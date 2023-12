CREDIT: WINK Weather Authority

WINK News Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler is tracking a low chance of rain happening over the weekend in the Southwest Florida area.

SUNDAY:

DENSE FOG ADVISORY issued across Southwest Florida until 10 a.m.

A mild, muggy start for our Sunday morning with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon.

A few showers possible today this afternoon into the evening.

TOMORROW:

A few showers possible ahead of our next cold front.

We can expect a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day in between those few showers.

Temperatures will be reaching the low 80s by the afternoon.

THIS WEEK: