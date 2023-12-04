Clewiston bank robber sentenced to 30 years

Antonio Sanchez mug shot. CREDIT: HENDRY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A Clewiston man received the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of robbery.

According to the state attorney’s office, Antonio Jesus Sanchez, 59, was sentenced on Friday following a two-day trial.

On March 29, 2022, while wearing a mask and a hat to hide his identity, Sanchez entered a First Bank in Clewiston. Demanding the telling to put money in a bag, Sanchez was also pointing to a walkie-talkie under his vest as if it were a gun.

The teller gave Sanchez the money, and he left the bank.

Clewiston Police got to the scene and identified Sanchez from witness description and video footage.

The Clewiston Police Department and Federal Bureau Investigation Agents executed a search warrant on Sanchez’s home.

Authorities found items in the bank robbery video matching what the suspect was wearing and holding. Authorities also found a pillowcase containing more than $2,000 on Sanchez’s bed. Authorities also discovered Sanchez had precisely $1,000 in $100 bills on his person that matched denominations stolen from the bank.