A World War II vet, born when the average home didn’t have running water, or women couldn’t vote, and without television, turned 105 years old.

Herbert Bennett, a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and WWII vet, has led a full life for all 105 years of it. Herbert Bennett while in the military. CREDIT: WINK News Birthday sign. CREDIT: WINK News

“I was born in Morton, Nebraska, on December 4, 1918. And the folks lived on a farm 12 miles from town and didn’t have cars in those days,” said Bennett.

Bennett went to the Philippines to fight in the epic battle of Leyte Gulf. The largest naval battle of the war, with more than 200,000 sailors involved.

“So I was on three islands in the Philippines. We landed on Layte, and that’s where they had the big battle. We could see it offshore,” said Bennett. Herbert Bennett birthday cake. CREDIT: WINK News

Bennett got married while in uniform and came home, eventually becoming a barber. He later moved to Englewood and survived Hurricane Ian.

Everything came full circle when he met Maria Cuper at Truewood Charlotte Center.

“I lived in Leyte, Philippines. I was 10 years old, and he was telling me he was in Tacloban. The capital of my province, and I said what were you doing there? And he said he was building the airstrip,” said Bennett’s friend, Maria Cuper.

A meeting by chance and just this past summer, Bennett was able to take part in the honor flight. A network that organizes flights for American veterans to Washington D.C. to honor and celebrate them for their services and sacrifices.

“It was nice and when we got back my grandson made this book. When you go on that flight you have to have an escort. And he volunteered and we had a lot of fun,” said Bennett.

Surrounded by his daughter, nieces, family, and friends to celebrate his day, Bennett says life feels good at the ripe age of 105.