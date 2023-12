The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office checked quite a few things off of children’s Christmas lists with the 20th annual Shop with a Cop event.

Deputies paired with kids from local agencies on Tuesday and took to the stores.

“They have a child that was selected through their counselors or through their schools,” said Jen Wilson, community affairs specialist of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, “And the deputy gets the privilege of taking them to shop for themselves or their family, whatever they choose.”

What they choose with their $200 budget, all donated by community members, varies greatly, according to Chris Hall, public relations officer. Charlotte County Deputy and K-9 with little girl for Shop with a Cop (CREDIT: WINK News)

“We have other kids that come in, and they’ve got a list, a handwritten list of this is what mommy wants. This is what my sister wants, this is what my brother wants,” said Hall.

The sheriff’s office hopes this will show Charlotte County’s youth the more human side of the badge, and will help foster a more positive relationship with law enforcement.

“We get to see a different side of the deputies here. They’re very professional and they do their jobs, but when they get here you’re and they get to be around these kids, it brings out the kid in them too,” said Hall.