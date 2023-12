The Naples City Council held a special meeting on Monday to “review a report on recent discussions with the Naples Airport Authority (NAA) regarding noise mitigation measures.”

Many people who live in Naples have brought their concerns to both the airport and the Naples City Council.

Council Member Beth Petrunoff serves as the liaison between the city council and the NAA. She briefed the rest of the council on discussions with the airport authority.

Council Member Beth Petrunoff

“We had talked a bit about linking our system together in the city and starting to publish some of the airports statistics right on our website so that our residents can pull up the number of flights that we have in our community,” added Petrunoff.

She indicated that the NAA is utilizing technology to determine noise levels of aircrafts and whether they are flying too low, which could impact noise levels.

The airport is also closely monitoring planes that fly in outside of the acceptable hours.

Adding to what’s reported, Petrunoff stated, “Some of the reporting that’s done in terms of you know, how many are following curfew, how many are breaking curfew, and who’s breaking curfew. They’re also rolling out a program for those that have been compliant with the curfew.”

She also noted that the city and airport can mutually benefit each other. Jets at the Naples Airport. Credit: WINK News

“We went in this meeting saying we know that we need to work together. And we know that our mutual goal is the same and our mutual goal is to get the FAA to work with us to get some local control over an airport that is located in a resort community where you have a tremendous number of flights in a short window,” explained Petrunoff.

As for what’s next, Petrunoff noted that she hopes to take part in another meeting with the NAA before the end of the year and then have a full council meeting in April.

City Manager Jay Boodheshwar reminded the council that they have enlisted the help of Andrew Barr, an aviation specialist and attorney who specializes in aviation matters.

Boodheshwar noted it’s to the benefit of everyone to work together. He said, “It’s in the spirit of collaboration, it’s in the spirit of working together to try and push for meaningful changes that are currently within the airport’s control and the city’s control, and then also to continue pushing for changes at the federal level, both in FAA regulations and possibly federal law.”

The airport’s lease with the city runs until 2069.