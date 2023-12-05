Renderings released of The Whale’s rebuild

The Whale on Fort Myers Beach has released renderings of what the final product of their rebuilding will look like after Hurricane Ian’s destruction.

Dawn Miller, owner of The Whale, told WINK News she and her husband worked hard with the town of Fort Myers Beach to get the variances they needed to rebuild after Hurricane Ian destroyed their popular restaurant.

Miller said their fight to bring Fort Myers Beach back to life wasn’t just about the whale.

The three-story design for The Whale (CREDIT: Dawn Miller) Renderings of The Whale Restaurant (CREDIT: Dawn Miller)

“We’ve opened the door for a lot of other small businesses who do not have the amount of space needed to have any parking. So the Beach Bar and Salty Crab are two of them, I have heard through the grapevine that they are motivated now to give it a shot,” said Miller.

Although the iconic spot will look different, just like the rest of Fort Myers Beach, Miller said the essence and feel of it will not change.

The Millers bought The Whale in June of 2022, a few months before Hurricane Ian Hammered the beach. They expect The Whale to be back in about 18 months.