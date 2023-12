The 911 call from a woman after discovering her siblings dead in Port Charlotte has been released.

The incident happened on Monday on Northview Street.

The identities of the victims or the cause of their deaths have not yet been released, but now we have the 911 call made by the person who discovered the deceased.

“I just went in there and checked, and they’re both deceased in there, and I don’t know how or whatever … I just went in there and found them,” said the woman who called 911.

“Just try to stay out of the room until we get someone out there,” said the 911 phone operator. “How old are your brother and sister?”

“Um, my brother was born in ’54 … She just turned 62,” said the woman.

Even though we have the 911 call, there are still many unanswered questions as to how the woman’s brother and sister died.

Charlotte County deputies said they are still investigating.