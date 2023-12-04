Death investigation after 2 killed in Port Charlotte neighborhood

A large law enforcement presence has gathered on Northview Street in Port Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a death investigation is underway. Two have died, but deputies have not released the cause.

Deputies have blocked off the road and one of the homes with caution tape. A forensics vehicle was also spotted on scene.

“I live nearby, and I come out and I see these police cars have the road blocked off. We have no reason to suspect anything good about it,” said a neighbor.

WINK News asked deputies on scene what was going on and said they cannot state what is going on. They said there is no threat to the public.