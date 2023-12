Credit: WINK

The Lee County animal abuse registry is now available for the public to access.

The motion was unanimously passed by Lee County Commissioners following the Tuesday board meeting.

During the meeting, Lee County Sheriff’s Office representative Kate Welch mentioned over 4,000 animal-related calls were reported last year in Lee County.

Welsh continues to say that approximately 40 arrests were made concerning the animal abuse calls.

The LCSO animal cruelty task force will run the animal abuse registry with no cost to taxpayers.

The ordinance will require anyone in Lee County, including all incorporated areas, to acknowledge that they’re not transferring ownership of an animal to a person on the registry.

The registry will cover private sellers and pet shelters.

To view the registry, click here.