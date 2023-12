Collier County Deputies on scene in Immokalee (CREDIT: UC Breaking News)

Collier County Deputies are searching for a suspect on the run after a man was reportedly shot in Immokalee.

Deputies were on scene around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where the victim was found near Proverbs Lane and Westclox Street.

The victim has been transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article as more information is found.