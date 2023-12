The FBI has warned the country of some historically high-level threats made to both the Jewish and Muslim communities.

One that brought a lot of concern in Southwest Florida.

“Some people were spreading the word; we should take these things off of our doors so that they will not know that Jews live here,” said Rabbi Bruce Diamond. “They feel concerned and maybe a bit threatened.”

As leader of the Community Free Synagogue,¬†Rabbi Diamond¬†said it’s his job to provide comfort and protection to the community.

And local Jewish leaders from across the area have done the same.

“We have not heard any threats, thank God, nothing has changed in the world,” Rabbi¬†Yitzchok Minkowicz said.¬†“There’s light and there’s darkness. Our job is to bring light into the world.”

And with the help of local and state law enforcement,¬†both Rabbi Diamond and Minkowicz told me Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Lee County Sheriff’s deputies have been watching over local synagogues and churches.

“We are getting on with our lives, and we’re not going to be intimidated,” said Rabbi Diamond.

And even though they didn’t ask for help, Rabbi Diamond and Minkowicz support the extra patrols.

Especially as the first day of Hannukah is on Thursday, the festival of lights.

“Because God wants us to live a peaceful, happy life and it was really beautiful when they came,”¬†Rabbi¬†Yitzchok Minkowicz said. “We¬†didn’t call them, they came and they said we’re here to watch you so that you can continue bringing in light, let us deal with dispelling the darkness.”