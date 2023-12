Fort Myers Beach was unrecognizable after Hurricane Ian with iconic landmarks and street signs missing.

“I was riding my bike while I was there one Saturday morning, and passing each of these signs on Estero Boulevard. It occurred to me what kind of resilience that demonstrated for the community that their houses are demolished, but they’re committed to coming back,” said Keith Wilkins, former interim town manager.

Wilkins served as interim town manager after Ian. He decided to photograph hand-painted, temporary street signs, turning them into art to give back to the island.

Keith Wilkins’ colorful street signs (CREDIT: WINK News) Coasters Keith Wilkins has made in honor of Fort Myers Beach (CREDIT: WINK News)

“The Estero Island Historic Society made reference to me and I worked with them on it. They agreed, yes. This past Monday morning, I handed over 864 coasters, 50 posters, and they’re going to work with retailers on the island to sell those,” said Wilkins.

Wilkins calls them ‘signs of hope’ and hopes the posters and coasters will help bring new life to the Estero Island Historic Society while they continue their recovery.

Although more permanent replacement street signs are expected, Historic Society President Ellie Bunting says these signs are an important part of the island’s history and are one of the many examples of the town’s resilience.

“The school opened, that was a big move. I think the nonprofit’s are. We’re thinking smarter. We’re sharing spaces. We’re getting together and working together,” said Bunting.

There are some events to look forward to coming to Fort Myers Beach, including the reopening of Beach Elementary School and the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Margaritaville Resort on Thursday.

The Estero Island Historic Society will hold their grand re-opening Dec. 16 and unveil their newly published book, Lost Icons.