Santa’s little helpers, the Jingled Elves, took their Christmas spirit all over Naples Wednesday night.

This group of over 200 dancing ladies aims to raise $200,000 for ten local charities.

Caroling and dancing in the holidays is fun enough as is. Mix in the fact that these ladies have already raised over $180,000 for ten charities.

The trolley tour has multiple stops in Naples and a few different flash mobs for the elves to spread holiday cheer.

They caroled, jingled, and danced, all for a great cause.

“A lot of these charities haven’t still recovered, and they had to take part of their budget last year to make, you know, make ends meet for their everyday,” said Donna Issenmann, Jingled Elves president.

On Wednesday, they caroled and pranced to make their goal known, which took a lot of practice.

“We started the beginning of [the] first week of November, where every week,” Issenmann said.

As Issenmann likes to put it, these women–“on the dark side of 30”–are showing they still have what it takes to rock around the Christmas tree.

If you are interested in making a donation or joining this group of jingled elves, click here.