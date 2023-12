Hanukkah begins at sundown; however, families celebrating the holiday are uneasy about the influx of terror threats being directed at the Jewish community.

According to FBI Director Christopher Wray, the war in Gaza has encouraged terrorist groups to take action.

Gov. DeSantis issued a state of emergency, which will provide extra law enforcement for Jewish communities across the state.

Police presence at the Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida. Credit: WINK

As people prepare for the Chanukkah celebration, concerns arise about possible threats as the FBI warns about local celebrations being soft targets.

WINK News spoke with Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz about safety concerns as the Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida preps for Hannukah.

“There’s darkness and we’re going to bring light and therefore I would encourage everyone in honor of Hanukkah, take out a match, you got a candle, make the blessings, light to candle and bring light into your home, into your lives to your family and friends. because light is the key that will dispel all the darkness. Happy Hanukkah,” said Rabbi Minkowicz.

Former FBI employee Bob Foley says acts of terror could happen anywhere, but we’re in a much better place today than in 2001.

The celebration starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida in Naples.