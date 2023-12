Lee County Commissioners approved amending the Lee Plan in a 4-1 vote Dec. 6, marking the end of a near year-long discussion in which commissioners moved forward with changes to the county’s development plan for Captiva Island.

Despite many Captiva residents and their Sanibel neighbor voicing opposition, the county boiled down the amendment changes a simple strike-through of enforcing “one- and two-story building heights” in Goal 23 of the Captiva Community Plan, as well as keeping with building height regulations established March 23, 2018, in Policy 23.2.3.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.