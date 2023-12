Buying one of these Christmas trees can change a life. Not every day you can say a purchase has that kind of weight.

The New Life Academy in Fort Myers sells Christmas trees, with all the proceeds benefiting orphanages and at-risk youth.

It’s called “Buy a Tree, Change a Life.” The non-profit organization sells Christmas trees and uses the money to help orphanages and at-risk youth around the world.

“For struggling kids with kids that didn’t make it or didn’t want to be in the public school necessarily,” said pastor Eric Johnson.

Pastor Eric and Denise Johnson here at New Life Academy, a private school in Fort Myers, are selling the trees to raise funds for Haven of Hope International.

A nonprofit dedicated to orphan care is raising funds for kids right here in southwest Florida.

“Because we are helping, not just our school, we’re helping the orphans, so that’s why they see them in front of the tree, they decorate their tree, and they’re gonna give it away to a classmate,” Denise said.

One of the trees will go to a student at New Life Academy who doesn’t have one yet. Several students’ families chipped in for the cause.

“Please help everyone that you know that may not be as fortunate as you,” said student A’mer Ashley. “They may not get to go home and sit on the TV like how you can, like having to struggle to get what they really need, and while we have everything we want.”

Buy a Tree Change a Life is open daily to buy a Christmas tree at the New Life Academy in Fort Myers.

The money raised will also help students go on mission trips to orphanages around the world.